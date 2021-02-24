$280.72 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $280.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

PB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 442,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 72,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

