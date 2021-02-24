CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.67.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.50. 176,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05. CACI International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $267.14.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.