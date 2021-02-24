Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,474. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

