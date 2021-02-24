Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.48 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

