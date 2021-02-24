ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 41,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a P/E ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

