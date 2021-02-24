Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 1,333,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.