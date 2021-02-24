Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $62.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. 512,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,441. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

