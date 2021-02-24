Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $325.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. 634,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $137.89.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

