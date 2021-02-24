Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €68.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.67 ($0.79) on Wednesday, hitting €68.32 ($80.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

