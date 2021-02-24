Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 15.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30. 39,912,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 68,379,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

