Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 15.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30. 39,912,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 68,379,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
