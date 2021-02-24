Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 25,345,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 53,996,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.