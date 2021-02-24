Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Up 11.2%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) shares shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.59. 240,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 102,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of analysts have commented on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $397.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $254,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

