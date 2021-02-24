Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 10.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s share price was up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 5,322,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,671,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Color Star Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

