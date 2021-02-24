Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.

Shares of SRI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 174,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

