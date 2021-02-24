Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

