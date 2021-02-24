Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,616. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.22.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

