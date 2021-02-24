Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0395

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $190,159.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.32 or 0.03265205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00364381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.67 or 0.01061466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.85 or 0.00410516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.00391466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00261619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023832 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.