Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post sales of $83.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.11 million to $85.60 million. InterDigital reported sales of $76.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $347.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.82 million to $371.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 212,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,456. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.