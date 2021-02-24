Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.91. 391,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

