Airbloc (ABL) Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $39,117.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

