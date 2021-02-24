$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the highest is $8.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

Several analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $446.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $39,100 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

