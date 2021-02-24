MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

