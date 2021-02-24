National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.03

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 82630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

