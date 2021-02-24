The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.42

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.