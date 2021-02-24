AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.83

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 20201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

