MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 18.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price shot up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $822.15 and last traded at $817.69. 1,186,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,237,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $691.23.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,601.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,363. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.