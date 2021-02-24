Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Trading Up 55%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price was up 55% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 10,298,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 4,246,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $2,963,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,258,731.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

