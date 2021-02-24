Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 319,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 159,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,498. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

