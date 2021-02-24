Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 46,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.