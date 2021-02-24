SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.18

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $152.96 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00738798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060426 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,981,818 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.