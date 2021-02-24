Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

