Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.19 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

