Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $225,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $7.68 on Wednesday, reaching $259.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $279.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.79.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

