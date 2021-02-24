Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 133,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,724. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $630.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

