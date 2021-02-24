Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
