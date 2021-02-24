Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.19–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.32 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.15 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.70. 1,205,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,736. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.63.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

