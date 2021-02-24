Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.43. 1,488,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,499,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.