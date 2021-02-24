Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 27,733,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,736,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

