89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ETNB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,256. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

