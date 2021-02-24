Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 389,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

