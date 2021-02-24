Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.70-4.90 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.25.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

