Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

