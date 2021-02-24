L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 4,884,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,458. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

