Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) versus Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Financial Comparison

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92% Vantage Drilling -83.97% -25.83% -12.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Vantage Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.36 $122.12 million $3.41 4.84 Vantage Drilling $760.85 million N/A $455.73 million N/A N/A

Vantage Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Vantage Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.42%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

