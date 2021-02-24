Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,212.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00262369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00103774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

