ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBSV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

