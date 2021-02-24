Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.93

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 18243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.84.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.