First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.98

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 104512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.