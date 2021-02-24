JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.88

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 13894160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

