Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00.
NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 532,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $85.52.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.