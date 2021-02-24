Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 532,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

